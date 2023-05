New Suit - Copyright

Dorsey & Whitney filed a copyright lawsuit Wednesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of linens and textiles seller Benson Mills. The suit takes aim at Kenneth Fortenberry for allegedly filing fraudulent design infringement claims against the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00686, Benson Mills Inc v. Fortenberry.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 10, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Benson Mills Inc

Plaintiffs

Dorsey & Whitney

defendants

Kenneth Fortenberry

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims