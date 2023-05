Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by the Headley Law Firm on behalf of Horace Benson, who claims that he suffered from diabetic ketoacidosis after his Medtronic MiniMed 530G insulin pump stopped working. The case is 2:23-cv-01921, Benson et al v. Medtronic, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 10, 2023, 4:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Beberli Benson

Horace Benson

Plaintiffs

Headley Law Firm LLC

defendants

Medtronic MiniMed, Inc.

Medtronic USA, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims