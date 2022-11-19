Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Brown & Brown, Lexington Insurance Company and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by Gold Weems Bruser Sues & Rundell and Antony Law Group on behalf of car dealership Benoit Ford and Benoit Nissan, accuses the defendants of denying coverage for four stolen vehicles in accordance with a dealer open lot policy, coalition cyber policy and commercial crime policy. The case is 2:22-cv-06024, Benoit Ford LLC et al v. Lexington Insurance Co et al.

Insurance

November 19, 2022, 6:54 AM