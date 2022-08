Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rynearson Suess Schnurbusch & Champion on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico and Homesite Insurance Co. of the Midwest to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, over water damage claims, was filed by Stanton Barton on behalf of Ashley Benoist and Phillip Benoist. The case is 4:22-cv-00867, Benoist et al. v. Geico Casualty Co. et al.