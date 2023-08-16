Who Got The Work

Peter T. Shapiro of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Sally Beauty Holdings and national beauty supply chain CosmoProf in a pending defamation lawsuit. The action was filed June 2 in New York Northern District Court by the Law Office of Barry E. Janay on behalf of Paula Bennice, who claims that she was falsely accused of shoplifting at the defendants store. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd, is 1:23-cv-00666, Bennice v. CosmoProf et al.

