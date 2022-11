Who Got The Work

Walmart has retained attorneys Christopher J. Zulanas and Gwen Gordon of Friedman Dazzio & Zulanas to fend off a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 11 in Alabama Northern District Court by EMW Law on behalf of Alexandria Bennett. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anna M. Manasco, is 2:22-cv-01306, Bennett v. Walmart Inc.