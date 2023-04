Who Got The Work

UPS has turned to Harrison M. Smith of Schmoyer Reinhard LLP as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed April 7 in Florida Middle District Court by attorney Daniel H. Hunt on behalf of a female plaintiff who pursues sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis, is 3:23-cv-00418, Bennett v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 19, 2023, 6:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Destiny Bennett

Plaintiffs

Daniel H. Hunt, Esq.

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kim Vaughan Lerner

Schmoyer Reinhard LLP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination