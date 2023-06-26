New Suit

Starbucks and T & J 2006 LLC were hit with an ADA lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Parker Hanski on behalf of Sabrina Bennett, alleges that the plaintiff could not access a Starbucks in Manhattan in her wheelchair due to interior steps near the front door and a sloping sidewalk near the side entrance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05400, Bennett v. T & J 2006 LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 26, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Sabrina Bennett

Plaintiffs

Parker Hanski LLC

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

T & J 2006, LLC

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA