Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Munson, Rowlett, Moore & Boone on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Rainwater, Holt & Sexton on behalf of Sheila Bennett. The case is 4:23-cv-00167, Bennett v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.