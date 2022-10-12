New Suit - Product Liability

BMW of North America and Sandia BMW were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in New Mexico District Court. The court case, brought by Sico Hoelscher Harris and Durham, Pittard & Spalding on behalf of Brian Bennett, accuses the defendants of manufacturing and selling a defective 2018 BMW Motorcycle that caused plaintiff to sustain serious injuries to his head and shoulder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00757, Bennett v. Sandia BMW et al.

Automotive

