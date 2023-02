Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Justin Fourton and Pecan Lodge LLC to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Firm of Aaron A. Herbert on behalf of Johnica Michele Bennett. The case is 3:23-cv-00292, Bennett v. Pecan Lodge, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 09, 2023, 5:53 PM