Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kennedys on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Jetro Restaurant Depot, doing business as Restaurant Depot, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Rubenstein Law on behalf of Bradley Bennett. The case is 0:23-cv-60954, Bennett v. Jetro Restaurant Depot, LLC D/B/A Restaurant Depot.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 23, 2023, 6:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Bradley Bennett

defendants

Jetro Restaurant Depot, LLC D/B/A Restaurant Depot

defendant counsels

Kennedys

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims