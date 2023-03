Who Got The Work

Jill R. Dunn and Matthew N. Foree of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for I.Q. Data International Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The action was filed Jan. 26 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Nelson Law Chambers on behalf of Gregory Bennett. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:23-cv-00399, Bennett v. I.Q. Data International Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2023, 6:08 AM