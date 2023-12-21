Who Got The Work

Dover, an industrial manufacturer headquartered in Illinois, and other defendants have retained attorney Meredith M. Monaco as counsel in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 6 in Kansas District Court by Doyle & Bruce on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was terminated after missing work to care for her husband who sustained work-related injuries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil, is 5:23-cv-04105, Bennett v. Eucalyptus Real Estate, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 21, 2023, 8:21 AM

