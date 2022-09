Removed To Federal Court

Dyson Inc. on Thursday removed a consumer warranty class action to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by WH Law and Kelly Law Firm, contends that Dyson issues product warranties that illegally purport to restrict third-party repairs. Dyson is represented by Kirkland & Ellis and Haltom & Doan. The case is 4:22-cv-00875, Bennett v. Dyson Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 22, 2022, 7:41 PM