Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Cedarhurst of Bethalto to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Pratt & Tobin on behalf of Amanda L. Bennett, who alleges bias against her disability. The case is 3:22-cv-01965, Bennett v. Cedarhurst of Bethalto Management, LLC.

Illinois

August 24, 2022, 3:52 PM