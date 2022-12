Removed To Federal Court

Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against BJ's Wholesale Club to New York Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by Harmon, Linder & Rogowsky on behalf of Mary Bennett. The case is 1:22-cv-10454, Bennett v. Bj's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Wholesalers

December 10, 2022, 10:14 AM