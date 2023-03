Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a lawsuit against Belden, a manufacturer of networking, connectivity and cable products, to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by JML Law on behalf of William Bennett. The case is 2:23-cv-02029, Bennett v. Alpha Wire dba Belden Inc. et al.

Technology

March 17, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

William Bennett

defendants

Belden Inc.

Alpha Wire dba Belden Inc.

Does 1 through 50, inclusive

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination