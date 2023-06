New Suit

Allstate Indemnity was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Houghtaling Law Firm on behalf of Ernesto Bennett. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01932, Bennett v. Allstate Indemnity Company.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Ernesto Bennett

Plaintiffs

Houghtaling Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Allstate Indemnity Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute