Joseph J. Lynett and Jamie L. Levitt of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Albee Development in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Albee Square West premises, was filed Dec. 27 in New York Eastern District Court by Parker Hanski LLC on behalf of Derek Bennett. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 1:23-cv-09504, Bennett v. Albee Development LLC et al.

February 12, 2024, 9:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Derek Bennett

Plaintiffs

Parker Hanski LLC

defendants

Alamo City Point Buyer, LLC

Albee Development LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA