New Suit - Product Liability

Terex Corp., a building and industrial processing equipment supplier, and Terex Advance Mixer were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Gieg & Jancula on behalf of Jennifer Bennett and Victor J. Bennett, alleges that Victor Bennett was injured while attempting to clear a jam in the defendant's cement-mixing truck. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00142, Bennett et al. v. Terex Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 29, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Bennett

Victor J. Bennett

Gieg Law Offices, LLC

defendants

Terex Corporation

Terex Advance Mixer, Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims