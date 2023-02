Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Walker on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Marathon Petroleum and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, which arises from a Feb. 21 plant explosion at the defendant's refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, was filed by Arnold & Itkin on behalf of two Marathon employees. The case is 3:23-cv-00116, Bennett et al v. Marathon Petroleum Company LP et al.

Energy

February 17, 2023, 5:20 AM