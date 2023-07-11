Removed To Federal Court

Rippling PEO Inc. on Tuesday removed a lawsuit to Massachusetts District Court over alleged violations of the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Act. The complaint was filed by attorney Scott A. Lathrop on behalf of a Rippling recruiter who alleges that the company stopped vesting her in in its stock award plan while she was on leave. The defendant is represented by Fisher & Phillips. The case is 1:23-cv-11548, Bennani-Persechini v. Rippling PEO 1, Inc.

Business Services

July 11, 2023, 10:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Christina Bennani-Persechini

defendants

Rippling PEO 1, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination