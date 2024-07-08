Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partners Michele D. Johnson, Colleen C. Smith and Morgan E. Whitworth have entered appearances for GoodRx, the operator of a website and mobile app that tracks prescription drug prices, and its top officers in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 23 in California Central District Court by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Benjamin Solomon, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that GoodRx's revenue heavily relied on a relationship with Kroger. According to the complaint, revenue dropped in 2022 after Kroger refused to accept goods and discounts from GoodRx. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr., is 2:24-cv-04301, Benjamin Solomon el al. v. Douglas Hirsch et al.

Health Care

July 08, 2024, 1:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin Solomon

Plaintiffs

The Brown Law Firm PC

Defendants

GoodRX Holdings Inc.

Adam Karol

Agnes Rey-Giraud

Christopher Adams

Dipanjan Deb

Douglas Hirsch

Gregory Mondre

Jacqueline Kosecoff

Julie Bradley

Karsten Voermann

Stephen Lesieur

Trevor Bezdek

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

Nature of Claim: 160/for securities claims