Removed To Federal Court

Ace American Insurance, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London and Westport Insurance removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Texas Northern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of paint company Benjamin Moore, accuses the defendants of wrongfully denying at least $35 million in coverage for property damage and business interruptions caused by a series of winter storms in Texas in early 2021. The defendants are represented by Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass, Clyde & Co. and Tollefson Bradley Mitchell & Melendi. The case is 3:22-cv-01960, Benjamin Moore & Co. v. Ace American Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 5:56 PM