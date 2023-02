New Suit - Contract

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of paint company Benjamin Moore & Co. The complaint, which targets paint retailer Procks Paint Bucket Inc., seeks an allegedly overdue balance of $277,310 for products delivered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01116, Benjamin Moore & Co. v. Procks Paint Bucket Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 25, 2023, 7:48 AM