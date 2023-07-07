Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Friday removed a conversion and breach-of-contract lawsuit against T-Mobile and employees Silvia Hernandez and Emma Nodine to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Marzec Law Firm on behalf of Benjamin Kyle, accuses the employees of accessing personal information from the plaintiff's SIM card during an in-store visit, then using the info to siphon over $30,000 from the plaintiff's Coinbase account. The case is 1:23-cv-05206, Kyle v. T-Mobile USA Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

July 07, 2023, 4:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin Kyle

defendants

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rebecca A. Tingey

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract