Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Power Rogers LLP on behalf of Kalman Michael Benjamin and Rivka Benjamin. The case is 1:22-cv-07127, Benjamin et al v. Gusar LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 19, 2022, 12:38 PM