Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Landrum & Shouse on Monday removed a lawsuit against Midwest Logistics Systems, a car transportation service provider, and Samerial Stallworth to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Alessandra Stepp Benitez. The case is 5:23-cv-00084, Benitez v. Stallworth.

Transportation & Logistics

June 06, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Alessandra Stepp Benitez

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Midwest Logistics Systems Ltd

Samerial Stallworth

defendant counsels

Landrum Shouse

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision