Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against 1881 Preserve LLC and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Farhang & Medcoff on behalf of Peter Benincasa. The case is 2:22-cv-02111, Benincasa v. 1881 Preserve LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 14, 2022, 5:22 PM