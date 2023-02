News From Law.com

Benesch has hired Steptoe & Johnson's retail and e-commerce practice group chair Stephanie Sheridan to lead the firm's four-year-old San Francisco office. Sheridan joined the firm on Tuesday as the partner-in-charge of the San Francisco office, as well as vice chair of the firmwide litigation group and a member of the firm's executive committee.

February 21, 2023, 8:00 AM