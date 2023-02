New Suit - Trademark

Benefits Cosmetics filed a trade dress infringement lawsuit against e.l.f. Cosmetics on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Reed Smith, alleges that the defendant's 'Lash N' Roll' mascara is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Roller Lash' mascara and 'Hook N' Roll' applicator. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00861, Benefits Cosmetics LLC v. e.l.f. Cosmetics Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 24, 2023, 8:34 PM