Benefiting from Energy Work and Strategic Hiring, Vinson & E...

Focused on strategic growth, watching expenses, and benefiting from strong demand from clients across the energy sector, Vinson & Elkins posted a record year in 2023, topping the $1billion revenue mark for the first time and growing profits by 9.5% even with higher headcount."It was great for us to cross the billion-dollar revenue threshold..At the same time, we've been very focused on growing in ways that are sustainable," said Keith Fullenweider, the Houston-founded firm's chair.

February 13, 2024, 7:51 PM

