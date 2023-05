New Suit

CBS and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00977, Benefield v. Circuit County Judges et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 26, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Cynthia Denise Benefield

defendants

CBS

3 Circuit Court Magistrates

ABC

Cassandra Smith

Circuit County Judges

Circuit Court Judges

Isis

Janet Jackson

Judge Milan

Loretta Hardin Benefield

Nbc

Own

Reginald Keith Blount

The Real Talk Show

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation