New Suit - Employment

Private investigation company Pink Lady Investigations, owner Lisa Phillips and employee Melissa Vitali were sued for negligence on Monday in California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Jillian Benedict and her company Wishes and Wonders Travel Agency, which retained Pink Lady to investigate Benedict's neighbors after they allegedly used the agency to reserve extravagant Disney cruises, then canceled at the last minute multiple times. According to the complaint, Vitali informed the neighbors of the investigation and disclosed confidential emails, triggering public backlash against Benedict which included accusations of racism. The suit was filed by Clark Hill. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01420, Benedict et al. v. Pink Lady Investigations Inc. et al.

Business Services

July 18, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Jillian Benedict

Wishes and Wonders Travel Agency LLC

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

Lisa Phillips

Melissa "Millie" Vitali

Pink Lady Investigations, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims