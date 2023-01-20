Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Latham & Watkins on Thursday removed a lawsuit against graphic design company Canva Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Landau Law Group on behalf of fashion model Alexandra Bendit, who contends she was fraudulently induced to enter into a contract where the defendant could use and sell her image or likeness to dubious businesses to promote their sexually explicit and pornographic products. The case is 1:23-cv-00473, Bendit v. Canva, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 20, 2023, 10:43 AM