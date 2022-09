Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Modrall Sperling Roehl Harris & Sisk on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to New Mexico District Court. The suit, over stolen property claims, was filed by Gubernick Law and the Law Office of Todd J. Bullion on behalf of Mark Bender. The case is 1:22-cv-00646, Bender v. Allstate Indemnity Co.