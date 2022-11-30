New Suit

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Benchmark Insurance. The complaint, concerning commercial general liability claims, names 21st Century Painting & Roofing LLC and John Reardon in connection with an underlying personal injury suit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01255, Benchmark Insurance Company v. 21st Century Painting & Roofing, LLC et al.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 7:20 PM