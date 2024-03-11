Who Got The Work

Attorneys from McCarter & English and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have stepped in as defense counsel to Quantum-Si Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 26 in Minnesota District Court by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on behalf of Benchmark Electronics, seeks $4.3 million in damages based on the defendant's alleged cancellation of a purchase order. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim, is 0:24-cv-00215, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. v. Quantum-Si Incorporated.

Technology

March 11, 2024, 1:28 PM

