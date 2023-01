News From Law.com

President Joe Biden got back to work nominating judges shortly after the New Year started, and with a majority in the Senate, it's believed those nominations, some of which have lingered on the nomination calendar for months, will have an easier path to the bench. But despite this optimism, his first (and lengthy) round of renominations is missing some names, including at least one the president has picked from Big Law.

January 04, 2023, 11:00 PM