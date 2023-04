Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Schauer & Simank removed a personal injury lawsuit on Thursday against American Electric Power, an electric utilities company serving 11 states, to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Matthews & Forester on behalf of a former employee who alleges that he became permanently disabled due to suffering electrical burns on his arms while working on-site at AT&T. The case is 5:23-cv-00498, Benavides, Jr. v. American Electric Power Service Corporation.

Energy

April 20, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Benavides, Jr.

defendants

American Electric Power Service Corporation

defendant counsels

Schauer & Simank, PC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims