New Suit - Contract

Bematech Holdings LLC, the purchaser of a Brazilian business automation company, sued the seller for breach of contract Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Sullivan & Worcester, accuses defendant TOTVS S.A. of making material misrepresentations in connection with the 2019 transaction and failing to deliver critical intellectual property rights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07873, Bematech Holdings LLC v. Totvs Large Enterprise Tecnologia S.A. et al.

Technology

September 14, 2022, 6:20 PM