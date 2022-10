Beltway Hiring Returns to Pre-Pandemic, Nonelection Norms â€...

News From Law.com

After two years of extreme market blips due to a change in Administration and Covid-19, the 2022 lateral market for partners in the Beltway seems set to return to the norms of previous years… mostly. For one, while volumes seem to be on par with 2019, it is taking longer to place lateral movers, said Macrae recruiter Lauren Drake—especially movers from government. Government hires are always "investment hires," said Drake, since government lawyers don't come with a book of business.

October 19, 2022, 4:10 PM