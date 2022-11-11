Beltway Firms Champion Associate and New Partner Training | ...

News From Law.com

In a hot talent market like Washington D.C.—where finding and retaining the best associates is as much about offering attractive career prospects and interesting work, as it is pay scale and perks—smart Beltway firms are investing heavily in training programs that set their lawyers up for success. Steptoe & Johnson just recently finished the first year of its new cycle of Academies for associates, while Arnold & Porter has launched a program for new partners and counsel.

Legal Services

November 11, 2022, 3:59 PM