Washington-area law firm offices are once more taking advantage of the well of talent that springs from government and federal agencies on their home turf, with one luring away a Senator's chief of staff and another snagging a former development agency GC. In the wake of the Midterms, Kelley Drye & Warren has brought in the long-serving chief of staff of Senator John Cornyn. Meantime Benjamin Cooper has returned to Hunton Andrews after two years at DFC.

November 17, 2022, 2:07 PM