A handful of large law firms earned over $100 million for legal work they performed for political action campaigns and party committees in the lead-up to the 2020 election. However, with one month before the 2022 midterm elections, top Washington D.C. boutique firms are poised to out-bill the historical Big Law election powerhouses, an American Lawyer review of Federal Election Commission data found.

October 10, 2022, 11:07 AM