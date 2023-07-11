Removed To Federal Court

Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC, an integrated construction services provider, on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The action was filed by ​Bradley/Grombacher LLP and the Majarian Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who claim that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not compensated for overtime hours worked. Specialty Welding is represented by DLA Piper. The case is 2:23-cv-05529, Beltran v. Specialty Welding and Turnarounds, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 11, 2023, 4:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Beltran

defendants

Does

Specialty Welding and Turnarounds, LLC

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination