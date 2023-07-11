Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC, an integrated construction services provider, on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The action was filed by Bradley/Grombacher LLP and the Majarian Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who claim that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not compensated for overtime hours worked. Specialty Welding is represented by DLA Piper. The case is 2:23-cv-05529, Beltran v. Specialty Welding and Turnarounds, LLC et al.
Construction & Engineering
July 11, 2023, 4:40 AM