There'll be no putative class action lawsuit for a group of property owners who claim they're owed for rail easements along a popular three-mile stretch of the Atlanta BeltLine trail. The Supreme Court of Georgia has decided not to review the Fulton County Superior Court's denial of class certification, but plaintiff counsel contend that doesn't mean their clients' pursuit of compensation must end.

Georgia

October 28, 2022, 11:05 AM