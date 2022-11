New Suit

Belt Tech Inc. filed a negligence lawsuit against GI Brothers Trucking on Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over damages to a belting roll, was brought by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03946, Belt Tech Inc. v. GI Brothers Trucking LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 11, 2022, 7:29 PM