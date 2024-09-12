Below-Market Associates Believe They Deserve the Market Comp...

News From Law.com

When it comes to associate compensation in Big Law, there's the math and then there's the market. The math indicates that the highest-paid associates are actually getting paid the least on a proportional basis. While rising profits per partner have no ceilings when elite firms have a great year, lockstep salary increases and bonuses are finite. Too bad associates don't care about the math, or the fact that their hourly rate may be $400 lower than that of a peer who earns market compensation at a firm across town. Hours are hours, after all.

September 12, 2024, 5:00 AM